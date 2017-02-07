A man strolls through snowy Campbell Valley Park in south Langley on Monday. The white stuff has blanketed Langley and the rest of the Fraser Valley this week.

People in Langley are making the most of a snowy situation.

School closures, endless shoveling, and white knuckle commutes aside, there are some positives to take from the most recent snow blast to hit already winter-weary Langley.

For kids, it means no school and more time to hit the hills. And for outdoor enthusiasts, it's time to enjoy the winter scenery at places like Campbell Valley Regional Park.

Below:Don McGregor and his children Carter and Jenson took advantage of the heavy dump of snow that happened over the weekend by building a snow fort in Aldergrove.

Meanwhile, it was all work and no play at the Brisson household, as Neil Brisson cleared a path through the newly fallen snow. Photo by Agnes Brisson