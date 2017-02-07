- Home
Castlegar residents gather to honour Quebec victims
About 100 people gathered at a vigil held to remember the victims of recent violence at a Quebec mosque.
About 100 people gathered last week outside of Castlegar City Hall for a vigil held to commemorate the recent tragic events at a Quebec mosque. Organizers also wanted to focus on the suffering of all marginalized peoples. Attendees were encouraged to bring a candle and open their hearts as they offered a prayer and lit their candles together.
