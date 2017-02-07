Volunteer Campbell River is hosting a networking lunch and Youth Engagement Workshop on Feb. 22 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Thulin Room at the Maritime Heritage Centre, and is inviting the youth of the community to be there.

This workshop will be facilitated by Iris Yong, co-executive director of PeerNetBC and she hopes to be joined by local youth from Campbell River to share their experiences and knowledge about youth engagement.

The interactive workshop explores youth engagement models and practices.

Participants will discuss Roger Hart’s Model of Youth Engagement and discuss the challenges and barriers to involving youth in community work as well as identifying and gaining tools for building youth engagement.

Yong aspires to work and live in a society based on equity, free from discrimination, full of compassion and activism.

She developed the People Power diversity training manual, co-authored Evolve: No One Gets Left Behind, an inclusive leadership training manual, as well as citizenU Anti-Discrimination & Anti-Bullying Training for Vancouver Youth facilitator’s manual.

She brings with her experience in social justice – youth, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism work but does not believe that these are separate entities nor does she focus on these exclusively.

Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 250-287-8111 or emailing mail@volunteercr.ca. The cost for members of Volunteer Campbell River is $40 per person and $60 for non-members.

Payment can be made by cash or cheque by Feb. 16 to Volunteer Campbell River at 900 Alder St. Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.