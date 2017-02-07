A young Chilliwack man’s snowboarding stunt on the weekend is receiving a lot of attention thanks to a viral video re-broadcast by ABC News in the U.S.

The interest came as a big surprise to Keaton Haraga who has been posting videos via social media of he and his friends being pulled on snowboards behind a pickup truck on local snow-covered roads.

Man snowboards through the streets of Chilliwack, British Columbia, after over 30 inches of snow fell on the area. https://t.co/HeaOG39KI4 pic.twitter.com/Vde2N5V2vp — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2017

“I was shocked when ABC posted it,” Haraga said of the video ABC News sent out with the Tweet: “Man snowboards through the streets of Chilliwack, British Columbia, after over 30 inches of snow fell on the area.”

The 23-year-old who graduated from G.W. Graham in 2011 said he’s been snowboarding behind vehicles a lot this year, but just decided to start filming.

“It was just supposed to be a fun little video showcasing what I was up to during our crazy snowfall. After some people started talking about on social media I got a call from a news station asking to use it… after that this video blew up.”

A day after the quick phone video shot by his sister, the amateur photographer/videographer decided to step it up a bit and find some better snow.

“So we got two people behind a vehicle doing the same thing but with my actual film equipment,” he said.

That video complete with different camera angles and a soundtrack is on his YouTube channel.

While he’s had no formal training, Haraga said he wants to get into being a professional videographer and has already garnered some jobs for companies around B.C., including the Cultus Lake Waterpark.

