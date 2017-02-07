- Home
Penticton hosts Beavers, Cubs and Scouts races
Spectators and competitors watch as the home-built, wooden cars race along the track at Concordia Lutheran Church at the annual Beaver, Cubs and Scouts vehicle races Saturday. Over 165 competitors from Penticton, Summerland and Oliver took part. Prizes were given out for best design, most realistic, fastest time, most unusual and best paint job.
Spectators and competitors watched the home-built, wooden cars race along the track at Concordia Lutheran Church at the annual Beaver, Cubs and Scouts vehicle races Saturday. Over 165 competitors from Penticton, Summerland and Oliver took part. Prizes were awarded for best design, most realistic, fastest time, most unusual and best paint job.Mark Brett/Western News
