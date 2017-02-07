Carihi student, Joel Alexander-Leeworthy, raised $700 for the Cystic Fibrosis Canada Campbell River Chapter, through the annual Bowl for Breath Event that happened last weekend.

The 29th annual Cystic Fibrosis Bowl for Breath went ahead as scheduled on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4 and 5 despite the snowy conditions.

“I was impressed with the number of parents who made it out in the weather so their children could bowl and support the efforts to find a cure for cystic fibrosis,” said Cindy Stewart, event organizer.

Eighty-five children and 42 adults participated and so far over $6,000 has been turned in.

The school that raised the most funds is Ocean Grove at $1,120.00, so far.

Joel Alexander-Leeworthy, a Carihi student and Perry Wasden, a Ripple Rock student, have done some outstanding fundraising for the event.

Forty bowlers have qualified to have their name in the draw for the West Coast Helicopters flight having raised $50, or more.

Students who turn their money in by Feb. 28 are eligible to win prizes from Save On Foods, London Drugs, Canadian Tire, Superstore, Roset Lanyon, Intersport, Landmark Theatres and Shoppers Drug Mart.

All participants received coupons from McDonald’s and a swim or skate pass from Strathcona Gardens.

Campbell River Bowling Centre has very kindly offered bowling coupons for students fundraised but were not able to make it to the event because of weather.

Once again the Campbell River Kin Club has contributed to help ensure the success of the event. Kin Canada is a national partner of Cystic Fibrosis Canada and the Campbell River Kinsmen believe strongly in this partnership.

Little Caesars will provide a pizza lunch for the class that had the most participants and for the top fundraiser.

“We owe a huge thank you to the teacher contacts in the schools that participated for the work they do in promoting and helping organize the students who came to bowl and to the parents for supporting their children in attending,” Stewart said.

All funds raised are going to Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Campbell River Chapter to support high quality clinical care and research to find a cure.