Last year, nearly 300 people participated in the community walk, raising more than $50,000 for homeless people in the community.

Saturday, Feb. 25 is Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Year, a community walk for homelessness in the community.

Last year, nearly 300 people participated in the event, raising more than $50,000 for the Bill Reid Memorial Shelter and the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, a number that event organizers hope to meet again this year.

This year’s proceeds will be used to put the finishing touches on the Bill Reid Memorial Shelter, which broke ground in January, including the purchase of furniture, linens and other items to make it welcoming.

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen, which serves more than 150 meals a week and nearly 8,000 meals a year, will use the proceeds to help them continue to provide food and care to those who are in need.

Since 2011, the annual, nationwide 'Coldest Night of the Year' event has raised more than $12 million for local, community-based registered charities.

Matthew Campbell, Director of Cloverdale Community Kitchen, said the organizers are hoping to see more walkers and volunteers sign up to participate in the next few weeks.

The walk will begin and end at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, located at Pacific Community Church, 5337 180 Street.

Participants will set off on their choice of a 2, 5 or 10 km walk at 5 p.m., and from 6 to 8 p.m. a warm bowl of chili will be served to all walkers and volunteers.

Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Stephanie Cadieux’s office will be open as a rest stop along the route, and Crossridge Church will open the Clova Theatre and serve popcorn to the walkers.

Route marshalls, rest stop attendants and sweep vehicle drivers will be available for support along the route.

Walkers are advised to wear good, waterproof shoes and warm clothing.

For more information on participating, volunteering or donating, visit: canada.cnoy.org.