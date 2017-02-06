Have you ever wondered about the plants growing in your neighbourhood and why some may flourish a little more than others?

In hopes of answering those questions and more, the Capital Regional District is offering a free introductory workshop on gardening with drought resistant native plants.

The workshop will include instruction on native plant identification, their benefits and how to use them. An overview of the CRD’s water conservation programs will also be provided and participants will be given a tour of a native plant garden.

Workshops run on Feb. 11 and March 12 from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m., and on Feb. 16, March 30 and April 8 from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The workshops are limited to 20 participants and pre-registration is required. To reserve a spot phone 250-479-0211.

Sessions will be held at the Swan Lake Nature House, located at 3873 Swan Lake Rd.

katie@goldstreamgazette.com