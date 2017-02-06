Celebrating the donation of William Head on Stage theatre company to Help Fill a Dream, the charity’s CEO, Craig Smith (far left), is joined by representatives of WHOs, the Capital Regional District arts committee and Help Fill a Dream.

Inmates at the William Head Prison in Metchosin and local residents are continuing to help sick kids in the community.

The William Head on Stage (WHoS) Theatre Society invited members of the Capital Regional District and the Help Fill a Dream Foundation for a special night in the prison last December.

At the event, the prisoner-run theatre company donated 10 per cent of ticket sales – more than $3,000 – from their fall production, Sleeping Giants, to Help Fill a Dream.

“Supporting a local charity like Help Fill a Dream is a strong way of integrating into the community,” said Colin Plant, who chairs the Capital Regional District arts committee, in a statement. The CRD arts committee awarded the theatre company a $15,500 grant to put on Sleeping Giants.

“And the fact that you are creating your own originally devised plays is important work, as it contributes to the cultural fabric of Metchosin,” Plant said.

Last fall, WHoS performed 14 shows of Sleeping Giants and attracted almost 2,000 audience members to the unique venue. In addition to the donation, WHoS also offered a free matinee for senior citizens, members of First Nations communities, Camosun College students and people with disabilities.

“Your donation will go directly to helping sick children, and it is especially valued during this time of year,” said Help Fill a Dream executive director Craig Smith, who accepted the donation on behalf of the foundation, which is a local charity that helps fulfill the dreams of sick kids living on Vancouver Island.

