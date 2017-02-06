Canadian Blood Services is asking Langley residents to consider booking an appointment to give blood soon. Those who have appointments are encouraged to keep them as the national supply has been affected by the cancellation and postponement of clinics, due to poor weather.

The demand for blood donors in Langley, and throughout the Fraser Valley, is once again high.

Canadian Blood Services is asking local residents to donate blood following the extreme snowfall in the Lower Mainland, particularly Fraser Valley and Langley.

Winter conditions across the country have forced the unexpected cancellation or postponement of clinics.

To make up for lost collections, national reserves are ensuring local patient needs continue to be met. If conditions are safe to do so, area residents are urged to help replenish blood supplies by booking an appointment.

Despite the severe weather in the Lower Mainland, blood donors clinics are open. Donors who had planned to donate are encouraged to honour their appointments.

The next opportunity to donate blood in Langley is Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Church in the Valley, 23589 Old Yale Rd.

To book an appointment, locate a clinic, check your eligibility, and more, use the Give Blood App or visit blood.ca.