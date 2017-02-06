It was Elijah Parker, 10, and his sister Lexie, 8, who took their cats Oreo and Raskal for neutering at the vet’s on Sunday (Feb. 5).

Their mom Michelle Flyman, who praised her kids’ responsibility as cat owners, was just their ride.

Oreo and Raskal were two of 40 cats who got spayed or neutered for free in just a few hours at Scottsdale Veterinary Hospital.

Staff, including Dr. Shawn Llewellyn and Registered Veterinary Technician Barbie Beint (left), volunteered their time to do the surgeries during regular office hours in partnership with the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation.

Their goal was to assist low-income people in providing veterinary assistance for their feline friends.

Event organizer Lubna Ekramoddoullah, director of the Surrey Community Cat Coalition (SCCC), said Paws for Hope also donated funds for flea treatment, deworming medicine and vaccines.

All of the cats were also microchipped, making them easy to identify if they’re lost and later recovered.

According to the SCCC, nearly 2,000 homeless and abandoned cats and kittens in Surrey are rescued every year.

For more information, visit facebook.com/SurreyCats or pawsforhope.org/

More photos below: