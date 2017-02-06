A tundra swan is spotted by photographers,

North Okanagan residents can participate in the 20th annual Great Backyard Bird Count.

Simply count birds for at least 15 minutes on one or more of the count days (Feb. 17 to 20) and report your sightings online.

"Around the globe, tens of thousands of volunteers will participate," saoid Claude Rioux, with the North Okanagan Naturalists Club.

"If wintery weather keeps you indoors, you can count the birds outside your window. This free, family-friendly event is fun, provides opportunities to learn about birds and connect with nature, and supports bird conservation."

To learn more, visit gbbc.birdcount.org or e-mail gbbc@birdscanada.org.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is a joint project of Audubon and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology with Bird Studies Canada.