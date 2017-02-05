  • Connect with Us

A history mystery tour will be held in Kelowna. - Contributed
A history mystery tour will be held in Kelowna.
— image credit: Contributed
  • by  Kelowna Capital News - Kelowna Capital News
  • Kelowna posted Feb 5, 2017 at 7:00 AM— updated Feb 5, 2017 at 8:25 AM

The Okanagan Heritage Museum isn't telling.

The museum will hold a unique, one-off event to celebrate Heritage Week in BC, hosting a history mystery tour to parts unknown.

"Journey to historical places and unravel a mystery from local history," the museum writes in promoting the event, to be held Feb. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance! To purchase tickets or for more information, contact the Okanagan Heritage Museum at: education@kelownamuseums.ca or call 250.868.4836

To learn about other Heritage Week activities visit www.facebook.com/heritageweek2017

