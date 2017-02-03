It will be a blend of history and family at the Langley Centennial Museum in Fort Langley this February.

Kicking off the fun is a free Family Day event on Monday, Feb. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. Crafts that celebrate the family will be offered throughout the museum, along with a colouring contest with prizes and a scavenger hunt.

Visitors can tour the museum’s permanent exhibit and learn about families from the past, including the Michaud family, who were among Langley’s earliest settlers. The furnishings from their home are displayed in a recreated parlour in the museum.

The Family Day event is free of charge, but registration is required for the program.

The strong ties of family and culture both past and present are celebrated in the current exhibit in the museum’s National Exhibition Centre.

We are Kwantlen: Ancient Artifacts, Connecting Home, Belonging, Place is a finely crafted exhibition that speaks to an ancient history and family ties as well. This thoughtful exhibition includes ancient artifacts from the Kwantlen collection, some of them reaching back in time more than 12,000 years. These important artifacts are living legacies of language, art, ceremony, and personal ritual.

Heritage Week is also being celebrated this month with a variety of historical tours. Get to know local Fort Langley landmarks by taking part in the Historic Fort Langley Walking Tour and Tea on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with museum curator, Kobi Christian. The walk finishes at Blacksmith Bakery with a warm drink and a sweet.

Later that afternoon, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., historian and author Warren Sommer will lead a tour through the Fort Langley Cemetery. Fascinating histories from Langley’s past will be discussed, alongside interpretation on the meanings behind cemetery art and design.

The Murrayville Bus Tour will take place on Monday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with heritage expert Fred Pepin. Participants will have the opportunity to go behind the scenes and see how local heritage buildings and landmarks have been restored and are being utilized today. Lunch at Porter’s Bistro Coffee and Tea House is included in the fee.

Langley Centennial Museum is located at 9135 King St. in Fort Langley. For more information or to register for any of these programs and tours, call the museum at 604-532-3536 or go to recexpress.tol.ca.