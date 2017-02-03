A Maple Ridge secondary grad is back in his home town of Maple Ridge, helping keep the streets safe.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Tony Farahbakhchian is now based at the Ridge Meadows detachment where he's in charge of the uniformed general duty watch.

“Tony is also returning to his home town,” said Insp. Jennifer Hyland in a Feb. 3 news release.

“Tony graduated from Maple Ridge high school and has lived in the community for the last 14 years while performing duties in other communities and countries.”

After graduating high school in 1985, Farahbakhchian got a criminology at Simon Fraser University before joining the RCMP in 1991.

He has served in Montreal, North Vancouver, E Division headquarters, and Coquitlam. He also completed a peace-keeping mission with the United Nations in Haiti, as well as representing the RCMP in The Hague, Netherlands.

"My favourite tour of duty, at least so far in my career, was travelling the country while working as the counterfeit currency coordinator between 2008 and 2012. I am really excited to be posted to Ridge Meadows RCMP and look forward to the challenges of policing in my home town.”

Tony is married with two children. He enjoys woodworking and is a self-admitted history buff. He's also an instructor in the use of force, and training relating to chemical attacks.