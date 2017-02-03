Water used by some Langley City residents will be affected this month as valve repair work is done.

This month, some Langley City residents be temporarily relying on the neighbouring Township for water.

The City has been advised by its water supplier, Metro Vancouver, that a pressure-regulating valve on the Clayton-Langley Water Main needs repair.

The valve, located at 196 Street and Fraser Highway, must be shut off in order to complete this work, which will temporarily

affect the source of the City’s water supply.

Starting next Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, Metro Vancouver will begin a two-day operational field test before moving

to complete the valve repair from Feb. 20 to 24.

Traffic in the area of 192 Street and Fraser Highway, and 196 Street and Fraser Highway will be impacted intermittently.

During this time, the City will receive water from Langley Township’s water system.

Computer modelling of the temporary water supply scenario has been completed and it will be field-tested to ensure that average daily water service to Langley City residents will

not be affected, noted a City press release.

If residents notice cloudy water, they are advised to let the water run until it clears.

“Cloudy water and changes in water taste are no cause for concern,” it’s stated in the release. “Water quality testing is completed regularly by the City of Langley and Township of Langley and Metro Vancouver to ensure water is consistently safe to drink.”

Anyone with questions can contact the City engineering department at 604-514-2997 or at engineering@langleycity.ca.