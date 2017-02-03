The Prince Rupert Special Events Society awards members of the Spirit of Lax Kw’alaams crew with the 2016 Winterfest Sailpast Best Decorated Boat Award. Appearing in the presentation in no particular order are Evan Smorven, Mike Helin, Barb Gruber, Tom Timms, Skipper Gordon Simmonds, Rylan Dudoward, Jim McMartin, Jean Martin, John Fontaine and Sheila Seidemann. James Russell was the skipper on the night of the sailpast and 30 members were on board, including Lax Kw’alaams Mayor John Helin while showing the boat off in December.