All present nominees for the 2017 Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards pose together for a photo last week. A record 103 participants were nominated, which came from the public’s suggestions. Voting is open until Feb. 10 to pick your choices for the 12 categories at http://awards.princerupertchamber.ca. The Business Excellence Awards Ceremony will be held at the Lester Centre of the Arts on Saturday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber offices.