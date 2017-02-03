- Home
Celebrating excellence with the Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce...
All present nominees for the 2017 Prince Rupert and District Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards pose together for a photo last week. A record 103 participants were nominated, which came from the public’s suggestions. Voting is open until Feb. 10 to pick your choices for the 12 categories at http://awards.princerupertchamber.ca. The Business Excellence Awards Ceremony will be held at the Lester Centre of the Arts on Saturday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber offices.
