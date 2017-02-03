Councillor Wade Neish, Lester Centre of the Arts general manager Crystal Lorette, Councillor Blair Mirau, Mayor Lee Brain and Councillor Barry Cunningham hand over a cheque to the Lester Centre for $125,000 after negotiating a three-year funding agreement. “The City of Prince Rupert is proud to support arts and culture in Prince Rupert, which the Lester Centre has provided for 30 years. Growing up in Prince Rupert, I have spent many hours on stage there, and I truly appreciate the efforts of volunteers, staff and community partners who have made it a world class facility. We look forward to seeing it thrive for another 30 years,” Brain said last week.