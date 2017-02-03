Subaru helps out Cranbrook Food Bank

Huy Nguyen, Subaru of Cranbrook sales manager, gives Jerry Oviatt, manager of the Cranbrook Food Bank, a cheque to help the organization.

Subaru of Cranbrook sales manager Huy Nguyen (pronounced “wee newin”) recently handed a cheque for $2,500 to the Cranbrook Food Bank for the organization’s continued support of local families that have challenges getting enough to eat. Nguyen, who joined the small automotive retailer in September, is a strong advocate of community support. Even as a relative newcomer to Cranbrook, he quickly arranged a two-part campaign to help fund the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce annual Christmas Turkey Drive as well as the Cranbrook Food Bank. The first part of the campaign saw Subaru of Cranbrook donate 100 turkeys as well as 250 lbs. of non-perishable food. Additionally, Nguyen outlined an even greater goal to provide $250 for each new Subaru sold during the month of December, up to maximum of $2,500. All told, Subaru of Cranbrook and its customers donated more than $5,000 to needy area families.