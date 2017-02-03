- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Subaru helps out Cranbrook Food Bank
Huy Nguyen, Subaru of Cranbrook sales manager, gives Jerry Oviatt, manager of the Cranbrook Food Bank, a cheque to help the organization.
Subaru of Cranbrook sales manager Huy Nguyen (pronounced “wee newin”) recently handed a cheque for $2,500 to the Cranbrook Food Bank for the organization’s continued support of local families that have challenges getting enough to eat. Nguyen, who joined the small automotive retailer in September, is a strong advocate of community support. Even as a relative newcomer to Cranbrook, he quickly arranged a two-part campaign to help fund the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce annual Christmas Turkey Drive as well as the Cranbrook Food Bank. The first part of the campaign saw Subaru of Cranbrook donate 100 turkeys as well as 250 lbs. of non-perishable food. Additionally, Nguyen outlined an even greater goal to provide $250 for each new Subaru sold during the month of December, up to maximum of $2,500. All told, Subaru of Cranbrook and its customers donated more than $5,000 to needy area families.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.