The Mission Community Archives and Mission Museum are hosting special events to commemorate Mission’s heritage and celebrate the community’s 125th anniversary.

Celebrations get underway with Heritage Week starting Monday, Feb. 13 with a joint exhibition at the Mission Leisure Centre showcasing Mission’s community builders.

This joint exhibit celebrates some of the early visionary, progressive and enterprising men and women who made significant contributions to the community over the past 125 years through archival photographs and artifacts.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 marks the official opening of Looking Back at Mission, a joint exhibit by the Mission Community Archives and École Mission Secondary School. This celebration of art and memory features 25 works by Grade 11 and 12 students inspired by historic photographs and runs through Feb. 18.

The museum exhibit, A Slice of Small Town Life, examining this amazing community and opens at the museum on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Visitors can grab a postcard of the exhibit and take a self-guided tour of historic buildings and locales within three square blocks.

Keep your eyes peeled throughout the week as you visit downtown Mission for special displays put on by the Mission District Historical Society’s Heritage Places Branch.

Posters detailing the history of four historical buildings – the old municipal hall, The Record newspaper office, the Royal Canadian Legion, and the Masonic Hall – will be on display at participating businesses.

For more information on these events and 125th anniversary celebrations, visit mission.ca/125 or follow the District of Mission and the Mission Community Archives on social media.