Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation hosted a public grand opening of the new ultrasound room at the Mission Memorial Hospital in November of 2016.

Mission Health Care Auxiliary has donated another $100,000 to Mission Memorial Hospital as part of its pledge towards donating a total of $300,000 in support of the hospital’s medical imaging department.

During the group’s annual general meeting, auxiliary president Alyce Campbell and fellow auxiliary members met to discuss reaching out to recruit new members, the new fundraising goals for the year, and to announce the second payment pledge of $100,000 towards funding ultrasound equipment.

This donation will go towards ultrasound equipment that was purchased last year for the medical imaging department’s new ultrasound room.

This additional space has increased access to services at the hospital site and the quality of patient care in the region.

“Thank you to all the auxilians for their dedication. Your hard work has enabled us to make the second payment of $100,000 towards this much-needed equipment. The auxiliary would also like to thank the community for shopping at the Cottage Thrift Shop as well as the Auxiliary Gift Shop in the hospital,” said auxiliary president Alyce Campbell.

The Mission Health Care Auxiliary’s main purpose is to raise funds for equipment and programs at the Mission Memorial Hospital and TRIM (The Residence In Mission). If you would like to donate or volunteer with the auxiliary, contact human.resources.mhas@gmail.com.