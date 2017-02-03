Lake Country's Creekside Theatre is proving popular.

The sold out crowd at the Winter Blues Festival Jan. 28 shared their feedback about the event.

“I really appreciated all the feedback from people that came out,” said Ryan Donn, cultural development co-ordinator.

“We’ve got some good ideas to enhance this event next year and I heard people say they really liked the informal set-up and actually connected with people they hadn’t seen in years.”

Next up, using a similar event style, is the inaugural Lake Country Folk Fest March 18.

It will feature acts from across B.C., craft beer and food trucks. Headline acts for the Folk Fest include El Mariachi Los Dorados, Lion Bear Fox, and Ari Neufeld. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music continues until 10 p.m.

Tickets are available for the Lake Country Folk Fest at www.creeksidetheatre.com for $30.

"Already 70 per cent of the advance tickets available for the 2018 Winter Blues Festival have been sold in just four days," said Donn.

People of all ages like to get together and enjoy entertainment, food and activities, so the upcoming Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival scheduled for Feb. 25 will provide the younger audience and whole families with an opportunity to have some fun this winter at the Lake Country Community Complex."