Olaus Jeldness, a Norwegian miner, first started the carnival in 1898. Though the carnival was postponed during the First World War and didn’t start up again until after the Second World War, it is still Canada’s longest running winter carnival.

This year’s event included the City of Rossland Carnival Parade, a kids’ ice slide outside the library, a special Winter Carnival market put on by Rossland Mountain Market, the 19th annual Powder Pounder Snow Volleyball Tournament, “The Game” Rail Jam, and plenty of local organizations who raised money with the sale of sweet and savoury treats.