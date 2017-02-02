The Maritime Museum of B.C. is calling for nominations for the S.S. Beaver Medal, an annual award recognizing contributions to the marine sector.

The gold-plated medal is struck from copper salvaged from the paddlewheel steamship S.S. Beaver, built in England in 1835 for the Hudson's Bay Company. The vessel served the coast for 53 years before grounding near Vancouver in 1888.

“To our knowledge, no other award encompasses all aspects of our coastal industry, history, technology, or practical application of skills,” said retired Admiral John Anderson.

Recipients will be selected by an awards committee including members from the Chamber of Shipping of B.C., Prince Rupert Port Authority and B.C. Ferries. Nominations close on May 20. See mmbc.bc.ca.