Two students are bound to have a toad-ally cool spring break, thanks to a work experience sponsored by the Fraser Valley Conservancy and Precious Frog.

The work will run March 13 to 24 in and around Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Agassiz, and will have the students working with experienced biologists.

The opportunity is open to students in Grade 11 and 12, and they should have a strong interest in wildlife, conservation and biology. The work involves studying and monitoring Oregon Spotted Frogs in the eastern Fraser Valley.

There are fewer than 500 breeding females in the wild, making the Oregon Spotted Frog B.C.'s most endangered amphibian.

The work the students will be helping with will help researchers understand the pressures facing this species, in the hopes to boost their numbers.

They are warning applicants though, that this is pretty dirty work.

The days will be long, cold, muddy and wet. There will be snowy days and sunny days, too, so the applicants should be adaptable and optimistic, with a good sense of humour.

Waders will be provided, but students are reminded to bring their enthusiasm for amphibians.

The work pays $12 an hour for the right two students, for 80 hours of work. Transportation will be provided to and from a rendezvous point to the sites.

For more information or to send in a resume, email aleesha@fraservalleyconservancy.ca by Feb. 5.