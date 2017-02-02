- Home
Free dental care provided
Dentists (below, from left) Paul Helpard, Mike Finn, Sarah Reynhoudt and Andy Wong provided free basic dental treatment for those in need of dental work. during Dogwood Dental Health Centre’s fourth annual Dentistry from the Heart free dental day on Sunday.
