American thespian Woody Harrelson enjoyed a game of pool at Mike's Place in Nelson during a holiday to Baldface Lodge.

Woody Harrelson was wearing race car pyjama pants.

Earlier this week, the 55-year-old American thespian best known for his roles in Cheers, Natural Born Killers and True Detective, wandered into Mike's Place in the Hume Hotel to play a round of pool.

He was in the Kootenays for a vacation at Baldface Lodge, and it didn't take long for locals to recognize the icon. And though he eventually agreed to a few selfies and autographs, he was mostly left alone.

Out of respect for Harrelson's privacy, everyone who spoke to the Star asked for any photos of the actor to remain unpublished until the end of his stay. They wanted him to experience the Kootenays without being mobbed.

Harrelson was described as "surprisingly chill and friendly" by those who met him, and before leaving Mike's Place he posed for a photo with servers Jennifer Tynan and Jody Ratcliffe.

Once Harrelson had left town, the Hume Hotel's social media page posted the photo.

"We'd like to welcome our newest bartender," they wrote.