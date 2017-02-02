Paul Cisecki from Telus presents, on behalf of the company, a cheque to Carly Pisterzi on behalf of the Campbell River Hospital Foundation.

Telus recently presented a donation of $12,000 to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation in support of life saving medical equipment for children.

Through its TV for Good Campaign, Telus donated $25 for every Optik TV or Internet activation in Campbell River this past fall.

Since the campaign started in 2009, Telus has given more than $7 million to 49 local community projects. With the support of their customers, Telus has provided funds for new parks, improved healthcare and updated libraries.

Anyone who would like to support the doctors, nurses and other key members of the local healthcare team can donate to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation online at: crhospitalfoundation.ca or by calling (250) 850-2418.