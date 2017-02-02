Stacey Marsh, far left, and Leslie Coates, second from right, of the Hospital Foundation are presented with a cheque from (from left) Derek Obertas (pharmacist/Owner of Tyee Plaza Shoppers Drug Mart), Rebecca Minaker (pharmacist/owner of Timberline Village Shoppers), and Shaun Dietrich (Timberline Village).

Shoppers Drug Mart customers and staff recently stepped up to make a donation to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation.

The $5,586 donation was raised through the 2016 Life Foundation campaign by both Campbell River Shoppers Drug Mart locations – in Tyee Plaza and Timberline Village.

National in scope yet locally-based, the annual Life Foundation campaign gives Shoppers Drug Mart customers and employees the opportunity to donate directly to organizations that make a difference to women’s health in their own communities.

Since 2002, Life Foundation campaigns at Shoppers locations nationwide have raised more than $29 million for Canadian health charities.

Anyone who would like to support the doctors, nurses and other key members of the local healthcare team can donate to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation online at: crhospitalfoundation.ca or by calling (250) 850-2418.