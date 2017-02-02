Gourmet Essentials Owner Jack Turley, centre, presents Hospital Foundation staffers Carly Pisterzi, left, and Stacey Marsh, right, with a cheque for $1,800. The money was raised through Gourmet Essentials’ gift wrapping program.

Gourmet Essentials recently ‘wrapped’ up another year of giving.

The local business has for 19 years supported Campbell River Hospital through its gift wrapping by donation program.

Recently, Gourmet Essentials Owner Jack Turley presented the Campbell River Hospital Foundation with $1,800 in support of health care for Campbell River and the North Island.

Since 1998, Gourmet Essentials has donated more than $24,000 towards the purchase of vital medical equipment and continued staff education through customer donations in exchange for complimentary gift wrapping. That’s a lot of beautiful wrapping.

With the support of donors like Gourmet Essentials, the Hospital Foundation can continue to provide the best tools, facilities and equipment for local healthcare professionals, enabling them to support the health care needs of Campbell River and North Vancouver Island – today and for the future, according to a release from the Hospital Foundation.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to the local healthcare team can donate online at, crhospitalfoundation.ca or by calling 250-850-2418.