Students from the Shoreline middle school's music program rehearse for a performance last year. The Giant Compost Sale Feb. 26 aims to raise funds for music programs at Shoreline and Esquimalt high.

Here’s a fundraiser guaranteed to pass the sniff test.

A giant compost sale featuring the finest Corinthian compost at a great price for green thumbs aims to raise money for the music programs at Shoreline middle school and Esquimalt secondary.

The idea for the novel approach to raising money came from one of the event's organizers, Lynn Spyker, who has a daughter at Shoreline and a daughter and son at Esquimalt involved in music programs.

"We did a fundraiser like this when we lived in Edmonton and it was a success, so we thought we would try it here," she said.

Spyker, who said her entire family loves music, noted it's important to support music programs that provide a change of pace to the regular academic curriculum. More than 300 students are involved in music and choral programs at both schools, including more than half of the student body at Shoreline.

"It enables them to express creativity and makes them feel like part of a team with other like-minded kids," she said. "It's important to support them … musical instruments are very expensive."

The Giant Compost Sale takes place on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your own bucket, bag or box to Trio Landscaping, 109 Hallowell Rd., across from Admiral's Walk shopping centre.

The cost is $2 for five gallons of the Corinthian compost.

"It would be helpful if people can bring their own shovel or scoop as well," Spyker said. "We're really grateful to Trio landscaping for their donations and support."

