Terrace, Br. #13, R.C.L. can be proud of themselves for a successful and fun-filled weekend in which they hosted the 62nd. Annual Bonspiel. Many thanks go to Lori Kasperski – Millar, 'spiel chairperson and her crew.

The opening ceremonies march in was led by the Branch Colour Party and the Terrace Pipes and Drums. Steve Little was MC. Irene LaFrance led beautifully in the singing of O’Canada, followed by a few words from Cde. Doug Misfeldt, Branch VP and Gord Lawley President of the Curling Club.

The first rock was thrown by Val Baker with Roy Armogost holding the broom and junior curlers Alexander Millar and Hayden Lawley sweeping. All who participated in the ceremonies were warmly received by the curlers and the Branch wishes to thank them for their contributions. Thank You to Donna’s Kitchen for catering the banquet on Saturday night and to the Kitchen Crew for Sunday’s Breakfast.

Congratulations to the winner of the A event trophy – the Ken Austin Memorial Trophy, sponsored by the Legion - the Tom Leach Rink with third Kevin Jeffery, second Harry Simpson and lead Ken Dhams.

The B Event Trophy - the Bud Kirkaldy Memorial Trophy sponsored by Chances – was captured by the John Kennedy Rink with third Andy Hoffman, second Sandra Hoffman and lead Brian Shack.

Last years A Event winner, Jamie Austin won the C Event - the Peter Barnett Memorial Trophy sponsored by the Barnett family – with Chad Sallenback throwing third rocks, Warren Copeland at second and Sydney Copeland playing lead.

Winning D Event always takes a lot of stamina and this year's persevering team was the Scott Rigler Rink with Brian Rigler at third, Josh Murray at second and Rob Stack at lead. Well done gentlemen.

A new trophy was introduced this year in memory of Shane Burke. Shane was a curler, a Veteran and a dearly loved young man. The trophy was sponsored by Janitors’ Warehouse and is for the Most Sportsman Like Team.

The honour went to a most deserving team who were chosen by all the curlers – the Hannah Copeland Rink. Curling with Hannah was Bianca Reniero, Kallie Edwards and Meghan Bowls. Congratulations Ladies it was a well deserved win.

Plans are already underway for next years 63rd Annual Legion Bonspiel so mark the last weekend of January on your calendar and come join us at one of the best 'spiels in the Northwest.

Don’t forget steak night the first Friday of every month, Meat draw every Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. and Trivia Night Challenge next on Feb. 11th. By participating in events like this, you show your concern for Veterans and your community because that is where the funds raised go.

We will Remember Them