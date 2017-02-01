Chef Randle and students at MRSS are hosting a community dinner Thursday, Feb. 2 for Heart Month.

The culinary team at Maple Ridge secondary is kicking off Heart Month on Thursday, Feb. 2 with a grilled salmon community dinner.

Using fresh whole salmon, donated by the B.C. Salmon Farmers Association, the culinary arts students learn how to properly filet, portion and prepare the fish.

The students learn valuable cooking skills, as well as lessons on healthy eating.

“This is a great opportunity for us to showcase a heart-healthy protein, while providing the community with a special treat,” said MRSS chef instructor Trevor Randle.

The MRSS Community Dinner was started by Chef Randle as a way for his students to gain the experience preparing, cooking and serving a full menu to the paying public.

The dinner also gives many community members the opportunity to come inside the school and get a first-hand look at what students are doing in the building.

“The dynamic that takes place in our dining room on a weekly basis between our community members and all of the students who take part in our weekly community dinners is very special,” said Chef Randle.

“By providing students with the opportunity to interact and chat with various community members, we are able to strengthen the ties with the community.”

• For more information on the MRSS community dinners or the program, visit http://www.mapleridgesecondary.ca/Culinary_Arts.html