Fundraiser planned for Royston resident battling cancer
A fundraising evening for Nadine Shaw will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Avalanche Bar & Grill in Courtenay.
The Royston resident is battling Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer.
The evening — dubbed Party for a Purpose — features music bingo and prizes. It runs from 7-10 p.m.
Nadine’s friends describe her as an adventurous, free spirit who enjoys travel.
She is affectionately known as ‘Girl Friday.’
To help Nadine pay for cancer treatments, visit gofundme.com/urfreedomtrain
A total of $4,810 has been raised by 52 people. The goal is $40,000 to help Shaw with her medical expenses.
