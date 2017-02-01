A fundraising evening for Nadine Shaw will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Avalanche Bar & Grill in Courtenay.

The Royston resident is battling Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer.

The evening — dubbed Party for a Purpose — features music bingo and prizes. It runs from 7-10 p.m.

Nadine’s friends describe her as an adventurous, free spirit who enjoys travel.

She is affectionately known as ‘Girl Friday.’

To help Nadine pay for cancer treatments, visit gofundme.com/urfreedomtrain

A total of $4,810 has been raised by 52 people. The goal is $40,000 to help Shaw with her medical expenses.