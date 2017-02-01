The Reel Youth Film Festival (RYFF) in conjunction with the Cumberland Community Schools Society (CCSS) is once again seeking film submissions from local youth.

“There are only two weeks left for youth to submit a film,” said Kate Ashton, program co-ordinator for CCSS. “We want to make sure that as many youth as possible have a chance to participate. If you, or someone you know, is 19 and under and enjoys making films, please let them know about this opportunity.”

Films should be three to five minutes long, and be created by youth 19 and under. Adult help is permitted, but must be disclosed on the submission form. For more information and a submission form, contact Ashton at ccss.youthcoordinator@gmail.com.

The submission deadline is Feb. 15.

The festival is being hosted by Cumberland youth as a fundraiser for the CCSS Youth Centre. It takes place March 4 at Cumberland Community School.

The Reel Youth Film Festival is a non-profit whose mandate is to empower young voices through media arts. They put out a yearly call for submissions; then gather the best films, and a youth council votes on the ones to be shown at the opening of the Vancouver International Film Festival, and across the country on their film festival tour. All local film submissions will be shown at the Cumberland screening and then forwarded to the RYFF Youth Council for application to next year’s touring festival.

To see films from last year’s festival go to www.reelyouth.ca