Memories of a trip to northern India are on display this month at Langley City's "Walkway Gallery."

These vibrant and colourful memories are preserved in oil paintings by Aldergrove artist Robin Bandenieks. Her series of 15 original oil paintings, are referenced from photographs taken mainly by her husband, Art Bandenieks, during their travels in India in 2015.

"These paintings were created over the past year following our well-received talk and powerpoint presentation, A Trip To India, which was held at the Muriel Arnason Library on March 16, 2016," said Robin.

Art and Robin Bandenieks shared both memories and eye-catching photos from their two-week trip to Delhi, Varanasi, Ranthambore, Jaipur, the Khajuraho temples and the beautiful Taj Mahal in Agra. They also went on a tiger safari, and explored the architecture, forts and temples, people, and transportation in India.

"As a representational narrative painter my goal is to immerse viewers in the story I have painted on canvas: to let viewers enjoy the atmosphere, colours, and characters set before them at their own pace. What better place to conjure up stories than by the library?" said Robin.

Her art works will be exhibited from February 5 to March 1.

Each month the Langley Arts Council features works from local artists at the new Walkway Gallery that connects the Timms Community Centre and the City of Langley Library, located at 20399 Douglas Crescent, Langley City.