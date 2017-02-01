- Home
Drive Away Hunger at Otter Co-op
Otter Co-op donated over $7,000 to food banks across British Columbia thanks to the support of their generous members. Members of Otter Co-op's team are pictured here with Iain from the Langley Food Bank and Darlene with the Aldergrove Food Bank. The two organizations received over $5,000 of the allocated funds.
