Otter Co-op donated over $7,000 to food banks across British Columbia thanks to the support of their generous members. Members of Otter Co-op's team are pictured here with Iain from the Langley Food Bank and Darlene with the Aldergrove Food Bank. The two organizations received over $5,000 of the allocated funds.

