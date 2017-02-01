  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

4H Back in the Swing of Things

Langley Beef & Swine members elect executives and talk finances at their first meeting of the new year. The members, who range from nine to 19 years old, organize events throughout the year, including club speech night, fundraisers, petting zoos, and a practice judging rally. - Submitted photo
Langley Beef & Swine members elect executives and talk finances at their first meeting of the new year. The members, who range from nine to 19 years old, organize events throughout the year, including club speech night, fundraisers, petting zoos, and a practice judging rally.
— image credit: Submitted photo
  • by  Staff Writer - Aldergrove Star
  • Langley posted Feb 1, 2017 at 2:00 PM

Langley Beef & Swine members elect executives and talk finances at their first meeting of the new year.

The members, who range from nine to 19 years old, organize events throughout the year, including club speech night, fundraisers, petting zoos, and a practice judging rally.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...