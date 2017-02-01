For five consecutive Saturdays starting Feb. 4, Langley's Church in the Valley is offering childcare by donation to local couples wanting to go on dates.

Langley’s Church in the Valley and and the Acts of Kindness Centre are offering couples an opportunity to travel back in time and, once again, go on a good old-fashioned date.

The series of events called ‘The Great Date Experiment’ is being facilitated by the church, which is located at the 23600 block of Fraser Highway.

Here’s how you can participate:

Church in the Valley has got you covered for any (or all) of the next five Saturday evenings at 5:30pm (from Feb. 4 to March 4).

Organizers will handle the two things that often get in the way of couples having date night: ideas and childcare.

Childcare is provided (donations accepted). Call the church office for pre-registration at 604-514-8335.

If you have children to register for babysitting, arrive 15 minutes early.

Couples will meet for about 30 minutes at the beginning of the evening to focus on an area of their relationship, get date suggestions and conversation starters, and then be on their way. (Couples are responsible for planning and paying for their own date).