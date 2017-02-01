Surrounded by London Drugs computer centre staff, Connie Warren shows off an iPad Mini to a group of Columbia Elementary students with their prinicipal Lloyd Lindsay (far left to right) Kyle Simpson, Mattao Kirby, Maya Lindsay and Venelle Ganzeveld. With Warren are (left to right) Megan Hanley, Mark Thurston, Nicholas Wilkinson and Brian Norton. The London Drugs team recently won $10,000 in an Intel competition, which they are donating to the school.

It took some real teamwork, but a local school now has some extra money to spend on technology, thanks to the London Drugs staff.

Connie Warren, assistant manager of the computer centre in the Penticton London Drugs, said the staff decide to enter a contest sponsored by CPU manufacturer Intel.

Warren said staff participated in a series of quizzes to test their knowledge, and racked up some high scores, enough to earn them a $10,000 prize. “We decided to give it to Columbia Elementary,” said Warren.

“Seeing as it came from Intel, we’re looking at putting in some technology in the school,” said principal Lloyd Lindsay. “Some smart boards, projectors, things that, we’ve been in need of for a long time and couldn’t afford.

“This came along at just the right time.”