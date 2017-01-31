An Abbotsford family is holding an event in Surrey on Saturday, Feb. 11 to raise funds for BC Children’s Hospital.

Gary and Karm Ahuja are hosting the fourth annual “Share a Smile” event at the Bombay Banquet Hall (7475 135 St.), starting at 6 p.m.

The event includes a full buffet Indian dinner, entertainment, games, a photo booth, raffle prizes and a silent auction.

Musical guest is award-winning hip hop artist Saint Soldier of Abbotsford.

The Ahujas have set a goal to raise $100,000 over the next several years to purchase medical equipment as a measure of thanks for the care their daughter Maya received as a baby.

Maya, who turns seven in June, underwent open-heart surgery in 2010 at the age of four months. Following the procedure, her heart stopped beating for 22 minutes, but quick action by doctors and nurses saved her life.

Maya will require another open-heart surgery in the coming years and is closely followed several times a year by the doctors at the hospital.

So far, the family has raised $54,000 in three years.

Tickets for Share a Smile are $50 for adults, $25 for ages 11 to 17, and free for kids 10 and under. They are available by emailing garyahuja@hotmail.com or calling 604-613-5242. Tickets will not be available at the door.

More information is available online at teammiraclemaya.com.

