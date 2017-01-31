People packed the bridge when it re-opened after restoration, but it has drawn many people to the Cowichan Valley since, and did even before it was renovated.

Okay, I admit it, I’m bitter; I’ve seen too much of our heritage and our history make way for “progress.”

Heritage Week runs Monday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 23. But why wait?

The theme this year is Heritage Afloat, making this, to quote Heritage B.C.’s press release, “a great time to explore local maritime heritage and learn more about the role B.C.’s waterways and maritime vessels played in building B.C.”

Sounds great and bully for HBC staff who continue to labour with their limited resources to promote heritage and to educate the public of its inherent and intrinsic values to society as a whole. A challenging task that sometimes must leave them feeling that they’ve spent their work day spitting in the wind...

That’s because we live in a province that looks upon heritage as a burden; it costs money to maintain historic sites, what a drag. Oh, the minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources (the wrong ministry when you think about it) pays lip service to the cause. She claims — quote — to “believe heritage conservation is important in fostering community pride, as well as providing opportunities for tourism and economic revitalization”. She just doesn’t believe in funding it, unfortunately.

Okay, I admit it, I’m bitter; I’ve seen too much of our heritage and our history bite the dust to make way for “progress.” I will concede that the government does, if ever so reluctantly, provide limited funding to numerous heritage sites and projects throughout the province. But the key word here is reluctant; it’s been obvious for years that they’d really rather not.

In October, Don Pearse and Deb Zervini, general managers respectively of the Historic Hat Creek Ranch and Yale Historic Site, co-wrote a letter to the editor of the Times-Colonist. As operators of provincially-owned sites/tourist attractions under contract to the province, they “endeavour to serve our communities, owners and visitors from elsewhere. We contribute to the economic and cultural life of our province as professional stewards of these significant assets and also as centres of education, employers and resources for telling the stories of our rich and diverse communities.”

But: “Currently, we all face challenging times as our contracts come up for renewal.” What’s vitally needed, they wrote, is groups such as theirs, Heritage Branch staff and the ministry “develop a long-range plan that will focus on sustainability, core operating funds and consultative policy development for our sites.

“Without such a plan, we are greatly concerned as to how we will continue to see these invaluable places cared for and remain open as historic, museum-quality sites.”

How shortsighted can government policy be? By, of all things, a government that presents itself as being pro-business. A government that created the $5 million Heritage Legacy Fund of B.C. which provides “over” $200,000 annually to heritage conservation projects. Excuse me? $200,000 a year to be spread throughout the entire province? Haven’t they learned yet that history is tourism and tourism is big business? In fact, tourism’s steadily growing contribution to provincial mercantile coffers has overtaken that of the forestry industry.

Don’t take my word for it. According to Heritage BC, the province’s “historic buildings, structures and cultural landscapes attract over 200,000 visitors annually from around the globe, creating jobs for British Columbians and supporting sustainable communities”.

When, years ago, it was announced that the provincial government was at the point of seeking tenders for demolishing our Kinsol Trestle, I felt that I had no choice but to become involved. To do or say nothing would have betrayed everything that I’ve believed in and stood for in public print. But that posed the scary question of, how does one save an abandoned, rotting railway trestle out in the bush?

The answer came quickly and easily: the Kinsol Trestle is part — a vital part — of the Trans Canada Trail. Its future, its salvation lay in its value as a tourist attraction. So I began studying tourism. Not just local, not just provincial, but nationally and world-wide. And guess what? The key word to world tourism is (drum roll, please) history! They’ve even coined a term for it: heritage tourism.

Millions annually visit Europe to see its historic attractions, most of which, if they survived the world wars, have been preserved. (British Columbians take note.) The only thing that did surprise me, if mildly, is the fact that the No. 1 attraction in Europe isn’t its heritage buildings and historic sites but its cemeteries.

The other, and most important, thing that my research revealed was that the Kinsol Trestle was already a Destination, even in its semi-derelict condition. People — hikers, cyclists, equestrians and just plain tourists — already knew of its existence and were coming to the Cowichan Valley to see it. A Shawnigan area B&B operator told me of an Australian guest who came to Canada with three goals: to see the Kinsol, to see buffalo roaming in the wild, and something else that I’ve forgotten — but in that order of priority.

My point is that tourism, like it or no, is a key player in our economy, now and for the foreseeable future. And that means — or should mean — that valuing and preserving our own heritage is just plain good business. It’s 2017, Victoria!

www.twpaterson.com