Mission shows a lot of heart

  • by  Staff Writer - Vernon Morning Star
  • Vernon posted Jan 31, 2017 at 12:00 PM
Brigitte Stass (left), A.J. Jaeger and Jodi McKenzie hang hearts on the tree outside of the Upper Room Mission. - Photo submitted
A Vernon artist hopes to make Valentine’s Day a little sweeter for those in need.

Starting Wednesday, residents will be able to purchase a handmade canvas heart, made by artist A.J. Jaeger, for a minimum donation of $10 to the Upper Room Mission. Proceeds will be used to purchase gloves, underwear, socks and other necessities. Donors may also bring in gently used items in good condition in exchange for a heart as well. Appropriate items include clean boots, shoes, gloves and/or toques.

“I love hearts, Valentines and the idea to start something new,” said Jaeger. “Valentine’s is the season to give and embrace. It takes an open community to change. I hope this will be another step in this direction.”

Jaeger, along with her friend and URM volunteer, Brigitte Stass, hand-cut and attached beautiful ribbons to roughly 250 canvas hearts. A few sample hearts have been hung on display on a tree in the mission’s front parking lot.

“Holidays are a difficult time for some of our guests, and A.J.’s Embracing Hearts campaign will let our guests know that their community cares about them,” said Lisa Anderson, with URM.

Hearts can be purchased until Feb. 13 at the Upper Room Mission, 3403 27th Ave., Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donated items may also be dropped off at the same times and location.

 

