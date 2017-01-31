The Nelson Izu-Shi Friendship Society's John Armstrong (left) and Malcolm Fitz-Earle stand near the stone lantern donated to Nelson by the city's sister-city, Izu-shi, in Japan. The society will be sending a delegation to visit Izu-shi in March.

The 30-year relationship between Nelson and a Japanese city will be renewed next month.

A 15-person delegation will travel to Izu-shi, Japan, from March 17 to April 1 to mark the anniversary of the sister-city connection between the two communities.

It's the first group of Nelson residents to make the trip since 2010, when the annual exchange was made up of just students.

John Armstrong, president of the Nelson Izu-Shi Friendship Society, said this time the group will feature representatives from different generations of Nelson.

"We didn't want to go back to just having an exchange of students," he said. "As good as that was, we wanted to breathe new life into the society, revive it, breathe new life into the sister city relationship. We felt the best way to do that was to make it a community delegation."

Among those making the trip, Mayor Deb Kozak and Councillor Anna Purcell will be on the flight. Gerald Rotering, who was Nelson's mayor in 1987 when the economic and cultural relationship began, will also be present.

"We are looking forward to staying with host families in Izu-shi and meeting with community members and city officials to renew friendships, build new ties, and create new opportunities for our citizens," said Kozak in a statement.

The group will stop for two days in Tokyo, with a visit to the Canadian embassy, before travelling over 140 kilometres southwest to Izu-shi, a city of just over 30,000 people as of September, 2015.

Malcolm Fitz-Earle, a member of the society, said it's a busy itinerary.

"We tried to look at activities that interest Japanese people as well as us," he said.

"One that jumped out was cycling, because we have a strong cycling community here. They have [ that in] in Izu."

Nelson will also host a delegation from Izu-shi in the summer.

The Japanese garden at Cottonwood Falls, which was created by Hiro Okusa in 2005, has a counterpart in Izu-shi with its own miniature Nelson Bridge.

The Nelson garden features a stone lantern, a magnolia tree and a plaque that were gifts to the city from Izu-shi.

Armstrong says there's plenty the communities can teach each other.

"Just really building international ties, trying to make the world safer," said Armstrong.

"Our constitution, along with economic, cultural and educational exchanges, looks at trying to promote world peace. So this is an international connection on the community level."