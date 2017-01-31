Langley City Coun. Rudy Storteboom was one of more than 200 participants in the 2016 ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ fundraiser. The 2017 walk will take place Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Salvation Army Gateway of Hope is encouraging Langley and Aldergrove residents to bundle up and join them for the Coldest Night of the Year.

The annual fundraising walk for Langley’s homeless, hungry and hurting, takes place Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Gateway of Hope Emergency Shelter and Meal Centre.

By walking together in the chill of the night, participants can get a better understanding of what it is like to be on the streets during a cold Canadian winter.

The walk begins and ends at Gateway of Hope, located at 5787 Langley Bypass, where participants — donning iconic Coldest Night of the Year toques — will choose from a 2 km, 5 km or 10 km route.

There will be rest stops along the way offering toasty drinks, and a warm celebration meal served at the end of the walk.

This is the Gateway of Hope’s fourth year taking part in the Coldest Night of the Year, which is organized in more than 100 cities across Canada.

Their goal is to raise $25,000 to continue their work with the homeless in Langley.

To sign up as a walker, visit cnoy.org/location/Langley. To create a team, contact events@gatewayofhope.ca or call 604-514-7375.

Business sponsorships are also available.