  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser returns Feb. 25

Langley City Coun. Rudy Storteboom was one of more than 200 participants in the 2016 ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ fundraiser. The 2017 walk will take place Saturday, Feb. 25. - Dan FERGUSON/Langley Times file photo
Langley City Coun. Rudy Storteboom was one of more than 200 participants in the 2016 ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ fundraiser. The 2017 walk will take place Saturday, Feb. 25.
— image credit: Dan FERGUSON/Langley Times file photo
  • Langley posted Jan 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM

The Salvation Army Gateway of Hope is encouraging Langley and Aldergrove residents to bundle up and join them for the Coldest Night of the Year.

The annual fundraising walk for Langley’s homeless, hungry and hurting, takes place Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Gateway of Hope Emergency Shelter and Meal Centre.

By walking together in the chill of the night, participants can get a better understanding of what it is like to be on the streets during a cold Canadian winter.

The walk begins and ends at Gateway of Hope, located at 5787 Langley Bypass, where participants — donning iconic Coldest Night of the Year toques — will choose from a 2 km, 5 km or 10 km route.

There will be rest stops along the way offering toasty drinks, and a warm celebration meal served at the end of the walk.

This is the Gateway of Hope’s fourth year taking part in the Coldest Night of the Year, which is organized in more than 100 cities across Canada.

Their goal is to raise $25,000 to continue their work with the homeless in Langley.

To sign up as a walker, visit cnoy.org/location/Langley. To create a team, contact events@gatewayofhope.ca or call 604-514-7375.

Business sponsorships are also available.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...