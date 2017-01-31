- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
New exhibit at TOSH in Qualicum Beach
The opening reception for three new exhibits at The Old Schoolhouse Arts Centre is tomorrow (Feb. 1) at
2 p.m.
The exhibits include work by Susan Hiebert in the Dorothy Francis Gallery, Patti Dance in the Brown Gallery and Patricia Mansell in the Volunteer Gallery.
The three exhibits will be hanging at TOSH (122W. Fern Rd., Qualicum Beach) until Feb. 18.
For more information, visit www.theoldschoolhouse.org.
— NEWS Staff
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.