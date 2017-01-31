The opening reception for three new exhibits at The Old Schoolhouse Arts Centre is tomorrow (Feb. 1) at

2 p.m.

The exhibits include work by Susan Hiebert in the Dorothy Francis Gallery, Patti Dance in the Brown Gallery and Patricia Mansell in the Volunteer Gallery.

The three exhibits will be hanging at TOSH (122W. Fern Rd., Qualicum Beach) until Feb. 18.

For more information, visit www.theoldschoolhouse.org.

— NEWS Staff