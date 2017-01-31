Spring Sundays at Milner Gardens and Woodland starts Feb. 5 and runs until March 26.

Enjoy the early spring bulbs at the gardens which will be open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (last entry at 3 p.m.) on Sundays.

The tea room will be open from 11 a.m. with last seating at 3 p.m.

Admission is $5.25 for adults and $3.25 for students. Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult, Milner Gardens members and current Vancouver Island University students with an ID card will receive free admission.

For more information, visit www2.viu.ca/milnergardens/ or call 250-752-6153.

— Submitted by Milner Gardens