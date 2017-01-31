- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Spring Sundays at Milner Gardens in Qualicum Beach
Spring Sundays at Milner Gardens and Woodland starts Feb. 5 and runs until March 26.
Enjoy the early spring bulbs at the gardens which will be open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (last entry at 3 p.m.) on Sundays.
The tea room will be open from 11 a.m. with last seating at 3 p.m.
Admission is $5.25 for adults and $3.25 for students. Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult, Milner Gardens members and current Vancouver Island University students with an ID card will receive free admission.
For more information, visit www2.viu.ca/milnergardens/ or call 250-752-6153.
— Submitted by Milner Gardens
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.