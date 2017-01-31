Karma, who rescued from a hoarding situation, is in need of a medical procedure and the Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA branch are hoping the public can help.

Staff at the B.C. SPCA South Okanagan-Similkameen Branch are hoping a sweet senior canine has some good karma coming her way.

Karma, an 11-year-old Maltese, was originally rescued from a hoarding situation, but the loving, elderly guardian who adopted her can no longer have her after moving into a care home. With a large mammary tumour that needs to be removed immediately, SPCA staff are hoping the public can help.

“Karma is such a sweetheart. She’s had such a rough go of it but she still has oodles of love to give,” said B.C. SPCA South Okanagan-Similkameen branch manager Carolyn Hawkins. “We just want her to have a happy retirement in a loving home. She still has a lot of spunk and pep and a lot of life to live.”

The medical costs associated with Karma’s care are expected to exceed $1,500. A non-profit organization, the B.C. SPCA relies primarily on public donations to carry out its life-saving work in helping the province’s most vulnerable animals.

If you can help Karma and other animals like her in need at the B.C. SPCA South Okanagan-Similkameen Branch, you can donate online at spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or in person at 2200 Dartmouth Dr., Penticton.