TWU is hosting Night of Stories on Feb. 15.

Trinity Western University is hosting a free refugee story-sharing event.

Titled Night of Stories, the event is taking place Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at TWU’s Northwest auditorium.

The headline speaker is refugee advocate Tima Kurdi, who is known for speaking out on the plight of Syrian refugees after the death of her nephew, Alan Kurdi, made headlines around the world.

Attendees will also hear from three Langley-area youth who arrived in Canada as refugees. The young adults will be sharing their stories of being refugees, and Tima Kurdi will present a call to action.